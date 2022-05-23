LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Price Target Cut to $3.00

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LIQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

LIQT stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.89.

LiqTech International ( NASDAQ:LIQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 84.59% and a negative net margin of 69.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton acquired 1,375,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $687,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,926,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,478.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Buehler acquired 2,000,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,035,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,955,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LiqTech International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 144,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

