Cowen Cuts GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target to $47.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.32.

GDS opened at $28.95 on Thursday. GDS has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in GDS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in GDS by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in GDS by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

