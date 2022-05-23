HC Wainwright Lowers Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target to $14.00

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.78.

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.39. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

