Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,400 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IJH opened at $238.09 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $231.95 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.31.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

