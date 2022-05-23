NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $35.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.58.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,854. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

