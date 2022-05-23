Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $11,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after buying an additional 2,179,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after buying an additional 2,487,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after buying an additional 229,723 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,268,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after buying an additional 75,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,514,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,434,000 after buying an additional 766,952 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Newell Brands stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.
NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.
Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
