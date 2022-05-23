Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $11,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after buying an additional 2,179,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after buying an additional 2,487,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after buying an additional 229,723 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,268,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after buying an additional 75,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,514,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,434,000 after buying an additional 766,952 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.