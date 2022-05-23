Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.24 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Wynn Resorts worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 51.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 27.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,267 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,523 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,551 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. CBRE Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $63.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $136.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.92.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

