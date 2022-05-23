Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,577 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rollins by 609.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,074,000 after buying an additional 1,734,350 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Rollins by 182.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,127,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,820,000 after purchasing an additional 728,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 72.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,356,000 after purchasing an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Rollins by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,178,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,323,000 after purchasing an additional 478,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rollins by 56.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after purchasing an additional 447,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL opened at $35.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

