TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of TTEC worth $11,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 489.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 26,602 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 17.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $63.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.04. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.99 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

