Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $211,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Assurant by 11.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock opened at $176.17 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.05. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.98. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.48.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

