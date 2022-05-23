RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.1% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 516,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $91,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 205,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 86,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $137.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $123.13 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

