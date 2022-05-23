Retirement Group LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.6% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $137.59 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.13 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.32 and a 200 day moving average of $165.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

