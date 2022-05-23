Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $90.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.87.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average is $100.82.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $1,757,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

