Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 3,725 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.5% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 8.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $137.59 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $123.13 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.32 and a 200-day moving average of $165.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.