Raymond James & Associates Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 113,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $63.26 on Monday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average is $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 31.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

