Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $949.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.96 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 48.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 11,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,280 shares of company stock worth $1,987,054. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

