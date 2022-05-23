First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 29.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 3.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 47.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter.

Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.84. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

