BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 7,345 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,405,000 after acquiring an additional 712,369 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3,879.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 709,653 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 285.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 567,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 420,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 33.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,395,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,255,000 after buying an additional 350,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,887,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,994,000 after buying an additional 264,898 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQC. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -238.55 and a beta of 0.22. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

