Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,434,000 after acquiring an additional 196,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,048 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,403,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,189,000 after acquiring an additional 330,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 13.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,382,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,760,000 after acquiring an additional 395,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 37.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,886,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,754,000 after acquiring an additional 786,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.81. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.01 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.12%.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

