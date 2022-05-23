Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stake Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,046 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBCF. StockNews.com downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $32.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.17. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.53 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

