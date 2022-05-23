Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 915.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1,423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $29.76 on Monday. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -5.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

