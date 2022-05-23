11,871 Shares in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Inogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Inogen by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Inogen by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $569.99 million, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.15). Inogen had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

