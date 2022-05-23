First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 5,405 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,451,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,434,000 after purchasing an additional 64,135 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,836,000 after buying an additional 978,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,156,000 after buying an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 614,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,721,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
