First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 5,405 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,451,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,434,000 after purchasing an additional 64,135 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,836,000 after buying an additional 978,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,156,000 after buying an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 614,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,721,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.