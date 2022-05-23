Raymond James & Associates Purchases 10,146 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,836 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 445,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 183.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 233,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 39.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after acquiring an additional 183,630 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

NYSE:KTB opened at $36.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

