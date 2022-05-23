Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Cowen

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLOB. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.78.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $182.39 on Friday. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Globant will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

