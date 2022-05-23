Wedbush Trims Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Target Price to $300.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.78.

GLOB opened at $182.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.13. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in Globant by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

