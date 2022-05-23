Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.78.

GLOB opened at $182.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.13. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Globant by 186.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Globant during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Globant by 6.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 62.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 57.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

