Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Get Gerdau alerts:

NYSE GGB opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in Gerdau by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,684,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 47,931 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter valued at $2,260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 90.7% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,639,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 779,508 shares during the last quarter.

About Gerdau (Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gerdau (GGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.