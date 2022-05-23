Tigress Financial Raises Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $22.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Tigress Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.76.

NYSE:F opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

