The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Target Price to $162.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $190.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.36.

NYSE:EXP opened at $121.85 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average of $143.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

