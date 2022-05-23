Barclays Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $80.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.71.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Elastic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

