Barclays Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $80.00

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.71.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Elastic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.