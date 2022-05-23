Morgan Stanley Cuts trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $2.40

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $2.60 to $2.40 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of trivago from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of trivago from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.68.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.67 on Friday. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $598.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in trivago during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in trivago by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

