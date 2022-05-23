Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

TPTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $93.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $83.06.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,030,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,913,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,067,000 after buying an additional 35,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,466,000 after buying an additional 32,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,770,000 after buying an additional 845,408 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,075,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,715,000 after buying an additional 341,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

