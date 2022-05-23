Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Hovde Group

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Hovde Group to $13.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of RWAY opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 52.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 16,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $210,833.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 54,081 shares of company stock valued at $701,276.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

