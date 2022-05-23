Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SYRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.29.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.99% and a negative return on equity of 104.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 409.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45,088 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

