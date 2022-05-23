Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.88.

Synlogic stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 3,067.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Synlogic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Synlogic by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Synlogic by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

