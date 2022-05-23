Barclays Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $135.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $157.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.96.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $98.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.07. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Splunk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 320,910 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Splunk by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Splunk by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.