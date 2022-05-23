TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TGTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.
TG Therapeutics stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $778.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.25. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
