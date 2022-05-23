TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $778.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.25. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

