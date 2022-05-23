SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised SunOpta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunOpta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.90.

Get SunOpta alerts:

STKL stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.08. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.80 and a beta of 1.70.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5,847.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,298 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 105.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 891,370 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $5,638,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunOpta (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.