Piper Sandler Trims Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Price to $325.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Signature Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $190.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $179.05 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.19.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 50.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after buying an additional 76,141 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 380.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 61.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,789.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 50,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,095,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

