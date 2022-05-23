Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

RVMD has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 773.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 116,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,532.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 572,079 shares of company stock worth $11,510,981. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,811,000 after buying an additional 369,181 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,344,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,710,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after buying an additional 2,060,554 shares during the last quarter.

About Revolution Medicines (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.