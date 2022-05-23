Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sterling Check from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $17.80 on Friday. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 53.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 422,576 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 29.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 367,741 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth about $40,209,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

