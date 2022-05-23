Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CFO Acquires $97,960.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) CFO Mark Hair acquired 6,200 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $444,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.28. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $810.94 million and a P/E ratio of -29.34.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

