Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $132,159.68 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $132,159.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,947,422.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10.

On Friday, March 18th, Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $655,943.75.

UPWK opened at $18.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after buying an additional 509,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,433,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,516,000 after buying an additional 126,945 shares in the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 265.1% in the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,665,000 after buying an additional 2,332,761 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $61,144,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,636,000 after buying an additional 44,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPWK. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

