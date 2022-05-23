First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Buys $101,625.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.86.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $134.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after buying an additional 169,617 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 213,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

