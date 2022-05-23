AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) CFO Sells $112,689.60 in Stock

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) CFO Robert Anthony Brown sold 20,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $112,689.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LIDR stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. AEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that AEye, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AEye during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on AEye from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

