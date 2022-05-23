Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,309 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $1,603,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Landstar System by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $145.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.79 and its 200 day moving average is $161.13. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

