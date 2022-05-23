Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Acquires $109,845.52 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 47,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $109,845.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,376,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,765.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 15,369 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $37,039.29.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 106,455 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $226,749.15.

On Monday, May 9th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $16,387.14.

On Friday, May 6th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $24,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,429 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $13,463.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 1,704 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $4,754.16.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 1,555 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $4,431.75.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 206 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $595.34.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 33,400 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $96,192.00.

STIM stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.31. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 39.03% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 223.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Neuronetics by 469.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Neuronetics by 710.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Neuronetics by 230.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

