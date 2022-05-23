Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,968 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OHI. Mizuho decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

OHI stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

