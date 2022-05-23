Insider Buying: Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) CEO Purchases $101,505.00 in Stock

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) CEO Anthony P. Mack acquired 75,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $101,505.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,433.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRPX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

